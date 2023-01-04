Hornets' Kelly Oubre to undergo surgery on his left hand

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. will undergo surgery Thursday to repair a torn ligament in his left hand.

The team said in a statement Tuesday that “updates on the procedure and his rehabilitation status will be provided when appropriate." It isn't clear how long he'll be out; Oubre missed three of the team’s last four games with the injury.

The 27-year-old is averaging a career-high 20.2 points per game this season, while shooting 42.1% from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range. He is averaging 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.

The Hornets are also likely to be without Gordon Hayward for Wednesday night's game against Memphis after he injured his hamstring on Monday night in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports