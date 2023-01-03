NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|37
|29
|4
|4
|62
|140
|83
|19-0-3
|10-4-1
|6-3-2
|Carolina
|37
|25
|6
|6
|56
|118
|94
|12-3-1
|13-3-5
|10-1-0
|Toronto
|37
|23
|8
|6
|52
|125
|94
|13-2-3
|10-6-3
|5-1-1
|New Jersey
|37
|23
|11
|3
|49
|124
|97
|10-9-2
|13-2-1
|6-5-2
|Tampa Bay
|35
|23
|11
|1
|47
|126
|102
|15-4-1
|8-7-0
|8-5-0
|Washington
|39
|21
|13
|5
|47
|127
|108
|12-5-2
|9-8-3
|4-2-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|38
|20
|12
|6
|46
|122
|105
|8-7-4
|12-5-2
|4-6-0
|Pittsburgh
|37
|19
|12
|6
|44
|122
|111
|10-4-4
|9-8-2
|5-3-2
|N.Y. Islanders
|38
|21
|15
|2
|44
|120
|104
|12-6-0
|9-9-2
|9-4-0
|Detroit
|35
|16
|12
|7
|39
|110
|117
|9-6-3
|7-6-4
|4-6-2
|Buffalo
|35
|18
|15
|2
|38
|138
|118
|8-8-2
|10-7-0
|6-7-1
|Ottawa
|37
|17
|17
|3
|37
|112
|116
|10-8-1
|7-9-2
|6-5-0
|Florida
|38
|16
|18
|4
|36
|124
|131
|9-6-3
|7-12-1
|5-3-1
|Philadelphia
|38
|14
|17
|7
|35
|102
|125
|7-9-1
|7-8-6
|4-7-4
|Montreal
|37
|15
|19
|3
|33
|100
|138
|7-9-0
|8-10-3
|3-6-0
|Columbus
|35
|11
|22
|2
|24
|94
|138
|9-11-1
|2-11-1
|3-7-1
|Vegas
|40
|26
|12
|2
|54
|134
|113
|11-9-0
|15-3-2
|5-5-2
|Dallas
|38
|23
|9
|6
|52
|137
|104
|11-4-3
|12-5-3
|8-2-3
|Los Angeles
|40
|21
|13
|6
|48
|132
|138
|11-6-2
|10-7-4
|6-4-2
|Winnipeg
|37
|23
|13
|1
|47
|119
|95
|13-6-0
|10-7-1
|11-3-0
|Minnesota
|36
|21
|13
|2
|44
|116
|102
|11-7-1
|10-6-1
|7-3-0
|Calgary
|38
|18
|13
|7
|43
|120
|116
|11-7-2
|7-6-5
|8-3-2
|Seattle
|35
|19
|12
|4
|42
|121
|115
|10-8-2
|9-4-2
|7-4-2
|Edmonton
|38
|20
|16
|2
|42
|136
|128
|9-10-1
|11-6-1
|5-4-0
|Colorado
|36
|19
|14
|3
|41
|107
|104
|9-7-3
|10-7-0
|8-3-1
|St. Louis
|37
|17
|17
|3
|37
|114
|135
|7-8-2
|10-9-1
|4-5-1
|Nashville
|35
|15
|14
|6
|36
|94
|107
|8-6-3
|7-8-3
|4-5-3
|Vancouver
|36
|16
|17
|3
|35
|125
|141
|7-9-1
|9-8-2
|10-3-0
|Arizona
|35
|13
|17
|5
|31
|102
|128
|7-3-2
|6-14-3
|1-2-2
|San Jose
|39
|12
|20
|7
|31
|120
|146
|4-10-6
|8-10-1
|2-6-5
|Anaheim
|38
|10
|24
|4
|24
|88
|158
|6-10-1
|4-14-3
|5-5-1
|Chicago
|36
|8
|24
|4
|20
|79
|137
|5-13-2
|3-11-2
|0-9-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Boston 2, Pittsburgh 1
Vegas 3, Colorado 2
Philadelphia 4, Anaheim 1
Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.
Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Washington, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.