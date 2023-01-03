All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 37 29 4 4 62 140 83 Toronto 37 23 8 6 52 125 94 Tampa Bay 35 23 11 1 47 126 102 Detroit 35 16 12 7 39 110 117 Buffalo 35 18 15 2 38 138 118 Ottawa 37 17 17 3 37 112 116 Florida 38 16 18 4 36 124 131 Montreal 37 15 19 3 33 100 138

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 37 25 6 6 56 118 94 New Jersey 37 23 11 3 49 124 97 Washington 39 21 13 5 47 127 108 N.Y. Rangers 38 20 12 6 46 122 105 Pittsburgh 37 19 12 6 44 122 111 N.Y. Islanders 38 21 15 2 44 120 104 Philadelphia 38 14 17 7 35 102 125 Columbus 35 11 22 2 24 94 138

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 38 23 9 6 52 137 104 Winnipeg 37 23 13 1 47 119 95 Minnesota 36 21 13 2 44 116 102 Colorado 36 19 14 3 41 107 104 St. Louis 37 17 17 3 37 114 135 Nashville 35 15 14 6 36 94 107 Arizona 35 13 17 5 31 102 128 Chicago 36 8 24 4 20 79 137

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 40 26 12 2 54 134 113 Los Angeles 40 21 13 6 48 132 138 Calgary 38 18 13 7 43 120 116 Seattle 35 19 12 4 42 121 115 Edmonton 38 20 16 2 42 136 128 Vancouver 36 16 17 3 35 125 141 San Jose 39 12 20 7 31 120 146 Anaheim 38 10 24 4 24 88 158

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Boston 2, Pittsburgh 1

Vegas 3, Colorado 2

Philadelphia 4, Anaheim 1

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.