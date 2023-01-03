NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|37
|29
|4
|4
|62
|140
|83
|Carolina
|37
|25
|6
|6
|56
|118
|94
|Toronto
|37
|23
|8
|6
|52
|125
|94
|New Jersey
|37
|23
|11
|3
|49
|124
|97
|Tampa Bay
|35
|23
|11
|1
|47
|126
|102
|Washington
|39
|21
|13
|5
|47
|127
|108
|N.Y. Rangers
|38
|20
|12
|6
|46
|122
|105
|Pittsburgh
|37
|19
|12
|6
|44
|122
|111
|N.Y. Islanders
|38
|21
|15
|2
|44
|120
|104
|Detroit
|35
|16
|12
|7
|39
|110
|117
|Buffalo
|35
|18
|15
|2
|38
|138
|118
|Ottawa
|37
|17
|17
|3
|37
|112
|116
|Florida
|38
|16
|18
|4
|36
|124
|131
|Philadelphia
|38
|14
|17
|7
|35
|102
|125
|Montreal
|37
|15
|19
|3
|33
|100
|138
|Columbus
|35
|11
|22
|2
|24
|94
|138
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|40
|26
|12
|2
|54
|134
|113
|Dallas
|38
|23
|9
|6
|52
|137
|104
|Los Angeles
|40
|21
|13
|6
|48
|132
|138
|Winnipeg
|37
|23
|13
|1
|47
|119
|95
|Minnesota
|36
|21
|13
|2
|44
|116
|102
|Calgary
|38
|18
|13
|7
|43
|120
|116
|Seattle
|35
|19
|12
|4
|42
|121
|115
|Edmonton
|38
|20
|16
|2
|42
|136
|128
|Colorado
|36
|19
|14
|3
|41
|107
|104
|St. Louis
|37
|17
|17
|3
|37
|114
|135
|Nashville
|35
|15
|14
|6
|36
|94
|107
|Vancouver
|36
|16
|17
|3
|35
|125
|141
|Arizona
|35
|13
|17
|5
|31
|102
|128
|San Jose
|39
|12
|20
|7
|31
|120
|146
|Anaheim
|38
|10
|24
|4
|24
|88
|158
|Chicago
|36
|8
|24
|4
|20
|79
|137
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Boston 2, Pittsburgh 1
Vegas 3, Colorado 2
Philadelphia 4, Anaheim 1
Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.
Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Washington, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.