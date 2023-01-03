A new year of elevated events start in paradise for PGA Tour

PGA TOUR

SENTRY TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS

Site: Kapalua, Hawaii.

Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua. Yardage: 7,596. Par: 73.

Prize money: $15 million. Winner's share: $2.7 million.

Television (EST): Thursday-Friday, 6-10 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 4-6 p.m. (NBC Sports), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Previous winner: Cameron Smith.

FedEx Cup leader: Seamus Power.

Last tournament: Adam Svensson won the RSM Classic.

Notes: This is the first of the 17 elevated events, including the majors and the FedEx Cup playoffs. The prize money is nearly double what it was last year. ... The field is for 2022 PGA Tour winners and anyone who qualified to play in the Tour Championship. The only players who chose not to play are Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry. ... Cameron Smith, who won at Kapalua last year with a record score to par at 34 under, is among three 2022 winners who the PGA Tour suspended for joining LIV Golf. The others are Hudson Swafford and Joaquin Niemann. ... Ten players in the field did not win last year. Cameron Young and Sahith Theegala are the only players at Kapalua who have not won on the PGA Tour. ... The course has only one par 3 on the back nine and is the only PGA Tour course that plays to a par 73. ... Adam Scott (42) and Chez Reavie (41) are the only players in their 40s to qualify for the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Next week: Sony Open.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

Last tournament: Antoine Rozner won the Mauritius Open.

Next week: Hero Cup on Jan. 13-15.

Race to Dubai leader: Thriston Lawrence

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

___

LPGA TOUR

Last tournament: Lydia Ko won the CME Group Tour Championship.

Next tournament: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on Jan. 19-22.

Race to CME Globe champion: Lydia Ko.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last tournament: Padraig Harrington won the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Next tournament: Mitsubishi Electric Championship on Jan. 19-21.

Charles Schwab Cup champion: Steven Alker.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/champions.html

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports