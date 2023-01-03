Powered Air Purifying Respirators Market Size and Share 2022 | Global Industry Analysis and Development Scope by 2030

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Powered Air Purifying Respirators Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030).

Global Powered Air Purifying Respirators Market is valued approximately USD 2.25 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.10 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) is a motorized system that cleans ambient air before delivering it to the user’s breathing zone. A PAPR works by blowing polluted air through a HEPA filter, which eliminates the contamination and delivers clean air to a facepiece. A PAPR system consists of a battery, a blower, a headpiece, and a breathing tube. The rise of numerous infectious biohazards, as well as the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, are predicted to boost market expansion. The use of these items by doctors and healthcare workers has increased as a result of the pandemic, as they provide the best protection against coronavirus when compared to reusable elastomeric half-face piece respirators and N95 FFRs. Since the beginning of 2021, all businesses have resumed normal operations, resulting in a surge in demand for powered air purifying respirators (PAPR) from a variety of industries, including oil & gas, petrochemical, industrial, and others.

The increased number of COVID-19 cases puts healthcare personnel at risk of getting respiratory infections during patient examinations and surgeries, which is projected to drive up demand for these goods in the United States. From 3rd January 2020 to 16th April 2021, WHO recorded 1,087,152 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada, with 23,445 deaths. As of April 17th, 2021, there are 85,319 active COVID cases in the world, with 84,230 cases in mild condition and 1089 cases in critical condition.

In the United States, strict regulatory standards for employee health and safety in high-risk activities are likely to enhance market growth throughout the projection period. The industry is likely to be driven by an increasing number of large-scale infrastructure expenditures, such as hotels and medical hospital projects in New York, Missouri, and Los Angeles. Growing demand for additional floor space in various industries has resulted in an increase in construction and renovation projects around the country. Thus, the growing construction industry is expected to have a positive impact on product demand. However, over the projection period of 2022-2028, the market’s growth would be hampered by the high cost of air purifying respirators.

The key regions considered for the global Powered Air Purifying Respirators Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the worldwide PAPR market. Regulatory authorities such as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the American National Standard Institution (ANSI) have imposed severe occupational health and safety standards on enterprises in the region, requiring them to use PAPR to ensure employee safety. Over the projected period, Asia Pacific is expected to see the fastest growth in demand for these items. The market is predicted to rise as a result of an increase in the number of occurrences of industrial fatalities in the region’s emerging economies due to a lack of employee safety awareness and suitable protective gear.

Key Companies Covered in the Powered Air Purifying Respirators Market Research are 3M Company, Avon Rubber PLC, Bullard, ILC Dover, Honeywell International, Inc., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Optrel AG, Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Sundstrom Safety AB and other key market players.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Half Mask

Full Face Mask

Helmets, Hoods & Visors

By Application:

Oil & Gas

Metal Fabrication

Agricultural

Food & Beverage

Fire Services

Petrochemical/Chemical

Industrial

Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare

Mining

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Powered Air Purifying Respirators Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

The report encompasses: Micro and macro analysis, Competitive landscape, Regional dynamics, Operational landscape, Legal Set-up, and Regulatory frameworks, Market Sizing and Structuring, Profitability and Cost analysis, Demographic profiling and Addressable market, Existing marketing strategies in the market, Segmentation analysis of Market, Best practice, GAP analysis, Leading market players, Benchmarking, Future market trends and opportunities.

Thoroughly Described Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Include Identification and Investigation on: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter's Fiver Forces.

Key questions answered: This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc. To help companies design their superior strategies, this report mentions information about end-consumer target groups and their potential operational volumes, along with the potential regions and segments to target and the benefits and limitations of contributing to the market. Any market’s robust growth is derived by its driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, key industry trends, etc., which is thoroughly covered in our report. Apart from that, the accuracy of the data can be specified by the effective SWOT analysis incorporated in the study.

