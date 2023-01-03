Vast sea of flowers in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Common cosmos, sunflowers, and yellow cosmos planted by the Changhua City Office on fallow farmland have begun to blossom, forming a vast “sea of flowers.”

The city office has used the fallow farmland next to Lane 96 of Tianzhong Road to plant flowers to provide people with a good place to enjoy flowers in spring, according to a press release issued by the city office on Tuesday (Jan. 3).

The city office will hold a flower viewing event from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 8, and people are welcome to enjoy flowers, pull radishes, play games, watch shows, and shop at the flower field market, according to the release. In addition to the flowers, there will be art installations on the field for visitors to take photos with, the city office said.

The flower viewing period of the 15-hectare field is from now until Jan. 26, and the flowers are expected to be in full bloom just before the Lunar New Year, the office added.