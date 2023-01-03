'Make-up' work and classes vex Taiwanese as work mandated Saturday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The new year got underway with a day off on Monday (Jan. 2), but there is now the prospect of a "make-up" day on Saturday (Jan. 7) — meaning just one day off and five days' work or class.

This is because, in Taiwan, when a public holiday falls on a Tuesday or Thursday it can become an extended holiday weekend. However, then a Saturday is used as a make-up work or class day, according to China Times.

This policy is often criticized, particularly by foreigners, who don’t experience it in their own countries. A post on Dcard about the issue has provoked quite a lot of steam.

The poster (“anonymous”) said: “I just don’t know what the government is thinking. Making up classes on Saturdays is an inexplicable thing. It’s like borrowing money to repay money.

"I don’t know if anyone has the same idea as me but I think Taiwan is the only country in the world to have make-up work and classes.”

Comments ranged from:

National Chengchi University — “Rubbish government.”

Ming Chuan University — “I quite like it.”

Nanhua University — “Super bad. I hate this kind of make-up work or classes as it’s not like everyone has two days off every week.

Naval Academy — “Soldiers feel nothing after being on duty for a month without holidays.”

This year the make-up day is being taken in advance of the 10-day Lunar New Year holiday, which adds Friday (Jan. 20), according to a previous Directorate-General of Personnel Administration (DGPA) announcement. The Lunar New Year holiday is from Jan. 20-29.