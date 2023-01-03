Drug-Eluting Stents Market Size, Share, Analysis, Prominent Players, and Forecast 2030

The global drug-eluting stents market was valued at $6,382 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $8,777 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027. LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT, – Abbott Laboratories, – Alvimedica, – B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG, – Biosensors International Group, – Biotronik Inc., – Boston Scientific Corporation, – Cook Group (Cook Medical), – Medtronic Plc, – Stentys SA, – Terumo Corporation., , – Lepu Medical Technology, – Shandong JW Medical Systems, – MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Increase in prevalence of diabetes, obesity, and high blood pressure worldwide have led to rise in incidences of cardiovascular diseases (CVD), coronary heart disease, and heart failure. This, in turn, is expected to boost growth of the drug-eluting stents market during the forecast period. In addition, surge in number of product approvals, rise in popularity of polymer technology for production of stents, and surge in reimbursement policies supported by governments are the key factors that fuel growth of the global drug-eluting stents market.

Drug-eluting stents (DES) are small cylindrical stents that aid in improving blood flow through arteries to heart by minimizing blockages. They are usually used in the treatment of percutaneous coronary intervention or coronary angioplasty. There are two types of DES available, namely, polymer-based coating DES and polymer free coating DES. Polymer-based drug-eluting coating stents are designed to allow consistent and controlled release of drug from stent surface into arteries. They are used in coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease.

Moreover, rise in geriatric population propels growth of the market as geriatric population is at high risk of developing arterial disorders. However, product recall and risks associated with DES restricts growth of the market. Conversely, growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period. The global drug-eluting stents market is segmented on the basis of coating, application, end user, and region. On the basis of coating, the market is divided into polymer-based coating and polymer free coating. The polymer-based coating segment is further bifurcated into biodegradable and non-biodegradable.

The polymer free coating segment is further divided into microporous surface, microstructured surface, slotted tubular surface, and nanoporous surface. By application, the market is categorized into coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease. By end user, the market is bifurcated into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2027, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

– Profiles and growth strategies of key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Coating

– Polymer-Based Coating

o Biodegradable

o Non-Biodegradable

– Polymer Free Coating

o Microporous Surface

o Microstructured Surface

o Slotted Tubular Surface

o Nanoporous Surface

By Application

– Coronary Artery Disease

– Peripheral Artery Disease

By End User

– Hospitals

– Ambulatory Surgical Centers

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

