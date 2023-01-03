Spirometer Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Industry Updates and Forecast 2030

The global spirometer market accounted for $1,079.51 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $1,471.59 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.5% from 2020 to 2027. LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT, – SCHILLER, – Hill-Rom, Inc., – Midmark Corp., – Vitalograph, – COSMED srl, – MGC Diagnostics Corporation, – Smiths Medical, – Vyaire Medical, – Teleflex, – NSPIRE HEALTH INC.

The spirometer device helps in the identification of different respiratory diseases, such as chronic lung disease that is obstructive, emphysema, asthma, and other breathing diseases, for screening in an occupational environment. Therefore, the rising cases of COPD across the globe are thus ultimately increasing the demand for spirometers. In addition, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality, globally, and there are several studies, which have shown that there is a little awareness of COPD in the general population. However, many individuals with respiratory symptoms are not aware that they need to be diagnosed, which is limiting the use of spirometers, for detecting respiratory devices, which restrict the growth of the market.

Increase in prevalence of respiratory diseases owing to lifestyle habits such as smoking and alcohol consumption along with surge in geriatric population are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market. For instance, in 2017, according to the WHO, respiratory diseases were considered to be the leading causes of death and disability in the world. Nearly 65 million people suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and 3 million are expected to die from it each year, making it the third leading cause of death across the globe.

Moreover, approximately 334 million people suffer from asthma, the most common chronic disease of childhood, affecting 14% of all children globally. In addition, factors such as ever-increasing air pollution, climatic changes and exposure to dust and fumes are adding up to respiratory illnesses among the populace, which in turn, is driving the adoption of spirometers for diagnosis purpose worldwide. Furthermore, companies are developing technologically advanced spirometers that are portable, small in size along with quicker response and higher accuracy. This is expected to augment the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the market is witnessing an emerging trend for intelligent spirometers such as hand-held and table-top, which are helping in providing real-time monitoring. However, lack of awareness regarding respiratory diseases, reimbursement issues and time required for spirometry tests are some of the factors hindering the growth of the market.

The spirometer market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, application, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into hand-held and tabletop. Based on technology, the market is segmented into volume measurement, and flow measurement. Based on application, the market is segmented into COPD, asthma and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, home healthcare, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. These regions are further analyzed on the basis of their respective countries.

By Type

– Hand-Held

– Table-Top

By Technology

– Volume Measurement

– Flow Measurement

By Application

– Asthma

– COPD

– Others

By End-User

– Hospitals and Clinics

– Home Healthcare

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

