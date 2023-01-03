Medical Thawing System Market Size, Outlook, Share, Key Players, Revenue, and Forecast 2030

The global medical thawing system market was valued at $165.82 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $279.17 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. List of key players profiled in the report, – Barkey GmbH & Co. KG, – Boekel Scientific, – BioLife Solutions Inc., – Cardinal Health, Inc., – General Electric Company, – Helmer Scientific, – Sartorius AG, – Sarstedt AG & Co. KG, – Terumo Corporation, – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., , ARCOX TMC GROUP, LABCOLD, Abbott, Medtronic, Brainlab AG, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Olympus Corporation and KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG.

Increase in incidences of chronic disease lead to demand for blood and plasma products and technological advancements to simplify the process of thawing, which propels the market growth. In addition, rise in awareness and government initiatives toward plasma donation, rise in launches and agreement of medical thawing systems, increase in number of embryo donors, and rise in awareness of third-party reproduction further drive the market growth. However, high cost of automation hinders the market growth. Moreover, direct need for novel medicinal inventions to push adoption of thawing systems is expected to provide lucrative market growth during the forecast period.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1697

Thawing system is the process developed to defrost biological samples in cell biology research. Biology research is used in drug discovery, bio-banking, assisted reproduction, cellular therapy, and regenerative medicine. This system is required to transport and store pharmaceutical products & services in the biopharmaceutical industry. Automated thawing instruments are designed to rapidly thaw live biological contents of a cryogenic vial with high reproducibility and minimal risk of contamination.

The medical thawing system market is divided on the basis of sample type, end user, and region. By sample, the market is segmented into blood, embryo, ovum, and semen. On the basis of end user, it is segmented into blood banks, hospitals, tissue banks, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, and others. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Competitive rivalry in the global medical thawing system market was observed at high level as major market participants are focused on the adoption of growth strategies such as product launches, agreement and acquisitions to gain substantial share in the competitive market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global medical thawing system market with current trends and future estimations from 2019 to 2027 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided.

– Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Key Market Segments

By Sample Type

– Blood

– Embryo

– Ovum

– Semen

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1697

By End User

– Blood Banks

– Hospitals

– Tissue Banks

– Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

– Others

By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? UK

? Germany

? France

? Italy

? Spain

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? China

? Japan

? India

? Australia

? South Korea

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

Request full Report : https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1697

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com