Plasma Fractionation Market Size, Share, Key Players, Revenue, Growth Analysis, and Forecast 2030

The global plasma fractionation market was valued at $18,222 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $23,006 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027. LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT, – Baxter International Inc, – Bio product laboratory, – Biotest AG, – CSL Ltd., – Grifols SA, – Kedrion S.P.A (Kedrion Biopharma Inc.), – LFB S. A, – Octapharma AG, – Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation, – Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limite, , Emergent BioSolutions, – Green Cross Corporation, – Centurion Pharma

Surge in geriatric population across the globe, which is predisposed to various rare diseases that require use of plasma derivatives is the major factor that boosts the market growth. Moreover, rise in use of immunoglobulins and alpha-1-antitrypsin in areas of medicine worldwide also fuels growth of the plasma fractionation market. Furthermore, surge in plasma collection centers worldwide is another major factor that contributes toward the growth of this market.

Fractionation is a mechanical process carried out to separate a certain quantity of mixture. Plasma is the liquid part of blood which is yellowish and holds blood cells. Plasma fractionation is carried out to separate high quality, proteinaceous products such as albumin and immunoglobulins. These derived products are known as plasma derivatives obtained from fractionation. Moreover, these products are used in various medical fields such as in neurology, hematology, critical care, and immunology. For instance, in critical care, plasma is prescribed to prevent and stop bleeding. In addition, plasma products are widely used in clinical research laboratories and hospitals.

In addition, favorable government support to spread awareness related to use of plasma derived products also fuels the growth of the plasma fractionation market. However, high cost of plasma derived products restricts the growth of the market. Conversely, growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

The global plasma fractionation market is segmented on the basis of product, sector, and region. On the basis of product, the market is divided into albumin, immunoglobulins, coagulation factor VIII, and coagulation factor IX. By sector, the market is bifurcated into public sector and private sector. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

By Product

– Albumin

– Immunoglobulins

– Coagulation factor VIII

– Coagulation factor IX

By Sector

– Public Sector

– Private Sector

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Turkey

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Taiwan

o South Korea

o Indonesia

o Thailand

o Malaysia

o Vietnam

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

o Rest of LAMEA

