Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market Size, Upcoming Trends, Key Players, Revenue, Overview and Forecast 2030

The global aesthetic lasers and energy devices market was valued at $4,593.38 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $9,543.87 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.30% from 2020 to 2027. LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT, , – Abbvie inc.(Allergen), – Candela Medical, – Hologic, Inc., – Energist Medical Group, – Fotona, Inc., – Lumenis, Ltd., – Lutronic, Inc., – Sisram Medical Ltd., – Solta Medical, – Sciton, Inc.

The approvals of these devices by FDA for medical treatments due to continued technological advancements boost the growth of the aesthetic lasers and energy devices market. In addition, rise in demand for minimal invasive procedures or non-invasive procedures, lower cost of these procedures compared to surgeries and fast procedures propels the market growth. However, social stigmas and lack of appropriate reimbursement policies restrain the growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in disposable incomes and the rising trend of body altering in the developing countries, such as India and China, are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the market in near future.

Aesthetic lasers and energy devices are used for the treatment of sun damage skin, wrinkles, and unwanted lesions. These are also used for treating acne and removing tattoos. Increase in incidences of skin damage and rapid changes in lifestyles are the factors that propel the growth of the aesthetic lasers and energy devices market. These devices improve the physiology of wrinkled & ageing skin and are used by numerous individuals, who wish to improve or rejuvenate their looks. There are many technical procedures employed for the rectification of aesthetic treatment process. Aesthetic technology based on lasers and energy devices have evolved since the early 1990s and have undergone a rapid change since then. Presently, aesthetic devices available are fully automated.

The aesthetic lasers and energy devices market is segmented on the basis product, technology, application and end user. By product, it is divided into laser resurfacing devices, body contouring devices, and aesthetic ophthalmology devices. The laser resurfacing devices are further bifurcated into fractional ablative skin resurfacing devices and conventional laser resurfacing devices. The body contouring devices segment is further divided into liposuction devices, fat reduction devices, cellulite reduction devices and non-surgical skin tightening devices. By technology, it is fragmented into laser-based technology, light-based technology, and energy-based technology. The light-based technology are further bifurcated into dynamic pulse control (DPC) technology and intense pulsed light (IPL) technology. The energy-based technology are classified into UV technology, infrared technology, suction-based technology, radiofrequency technology and low temperature-based technology. By application, it is classified into hair removal, scar removal or skin resurfacing, skin rejuvenation, skin tightening, and others. By end user, it is divided into multi-specialty centers, standalone centers, and cosmetic surgery centers & clinics. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study presents an in-depth analysis of the global aesthetic laser and energy devices market along with the current trends and future estimations from 2019 to 2027 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and recognition of the key players that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided in the report.

– Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Laser resurfacing devices

o Fractional Ablative Skin Resurfacing Devices

o Conventional Laser Resurfacing Devices

– Body contouring devices

o Liposuction Devices

o Fat Reduction devices

o Cellulite Reduction Devices

o Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Devices

– Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices

By Technology

– Laser-Based Technology

– Light-Based Technology

o Dynamic Pulse Control (DPC) technology

o Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) technology

– Energy-based Technology

o UV technology

o Infrared technology

o Suction based technology

o Radiofrequency technology

o Low temperature-based technology

By Application

– Hair removal

– Scar removal/skin resurfacing

– Skin rejuvenation

– Skin tightening

– Others

By End-User

– Multi-specialty centers

– Standalone Centers

– Cosmetic Surgery Centers/Clinics

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Taiwan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Middle East

o Latin America

o Rest of LAMEA

