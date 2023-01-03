U.S. Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market Size, Outlook, Key Players, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2030

The U.S. cardiac resynchronization therapy market was valued at $965.6 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $983.3 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027. List of key players profiled in the report, – Medtronic plc, – Abbott Laboratories, – BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, – Boston Scientific Corporation, – Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., – LivaNova PLC, – MEDICO S.p.A., – MicroPort Scientific Corporation, – OSCOR Inc., – Osypka Medical GmbH, Cook Group Incorporated

Surge in geriatric population along with rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), increase in technological advancements in the CRT pacemakers and CRT defibrillators, and rise in healthcare expenditure in the U.S. are some of the major factors that boost the market growth. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is estimated that 12.1 million individuals will have atrial fibrillation (AFib) by 2030 in the U.S. In addition, the CDC reported that approximately 6.2 million adults in the U.S. are suffering from heart failure. One patient dies every 36 seconds in the U.S. from cardiovascular disease.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1621

Cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) is a treatment prescribed to help heart beat with the correct rhythm. CRT uses a pacemaker for restoration of the normal timing pattern of heartbeat. It is a procedure to implant a device in the chest to make heart’s chambers contract proficiently. Cardiac resynchronization therapy is traditionally a treatment for patients who experience heart failure and then develop an arrhythmia. Cardiac resynchronization therapy offers applications in the intraventricular dyssynchrony, interventricular dyssynchrony, and atrioventricular dyssynchrony.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women, and individuals of most racial and ethnic groups in the U.S. In addition, about 655,000 Americans die from heart disease every year, which is one in every four deaths. In contrast, the presence of stringent regulations for CRT devices and high cost of CRT therapy in the U.S. are anticipated to impede the market growth over the assessment period. The U.S. cardiac resynchronization therapy market is segmented into type, application, and end user. By type, the market is categorized into CRT pacemaker and CRT defibrillator. Pacemaker is a small electronic device, implanted below the collarbone and are connected to the heart with wires or leads to the right chambers of the heart. The CRT defibrillator segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period due to rising adoption of CRT defibrillators over CRT pacemakers and the launch of technologically advanced CRT defibrillators.

On the basis of application, the U.S. cardiac resynchronization therapy market is divided into intraventricular dyssynchrony, interventricular dyssynchrony, and atrioventricular dyssynchrony. Intraventricular dyssynchrony is the principal factor responsible for contractile dysfunction, the one most affected by and most predictive of response to resynchronization therapy. The intraventricular dyssynchrony segment spearheaded the market in 2019 in terms of revenue attributed to comparatively higher incidence of intraventricular dyssynchrony among patients with heart failure and left bundle branch block. Interventricular dyssynchrony refers to the discordance between the times of right ventricular (RV) and left ventricular (LV) contraction, or delay in segmental wall motion. Atrioventricular (AV) dyssynchrony occurs when there is an unfavorable difference in timing between atrial and ventricular contractions. It is a delay in the normal sequential AV contraction, due to delayed conduction through the AV node. This refers to abnormal timing of contraction of the left atrium (LA) with respect to the LV impairs cardiac function.

By end user, the U.S. cardiac resynchronization therapy market is segregated into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialized cardiac treatment centers. The hospitals segment is anticipated to lead the market throughout the forecast period owing to higher number of CVDs performed along with rise in adoption of cardiac resynchronization therapy devices in the hospital settings. On the other hand, the specialized cardiac treatment centers segment is expected to witness significant market outlook during the study period as it provides diagnostic and treatment services for patients suffering from heart diseases with the assistance of an integrated medical team.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1621

The cardiac resynchronization therapy market is highly competitive in nature, as major players in this vertical are concentrating on growth strategies such as product launches, mergers and acquisitions (M&As), partnerships and collaborations to gain competitive advantage. For instance, in June 2018, MicroPort Scientific Corporation received approval by the Japanese Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) for PLATINIUM 4LV SonR CRT-D cardiac resynchronization device and the associated SonRtip lead featuring the innovative SonR technology. The SonR system uses an innovative contractility micro-sensor embedded in the SonRtip lead to assess the patient’s left ventricular contractility and optimize the cardiac resynchronization therapy response in heart failure patients.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the U.S. cardiac resynchronization therapy market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets

– It offers market analysis from 2020 to 2027, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market

– A comprehensive analysis on country assists to understand the country market and facilitate the strategic business planning and determine prevailing opportunities

– The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the U.S. cardiac resynchronization therapy market growth

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– CRT Pacemaker

– CRT Defibrillator

By Application

– Intraventricular Dyssynchrony

– Interventricular Dyssynchrony

– Atrioventricular Dyssynchrony

By End User

– Hospitals

– Ambulatory Surgical Centers

– Specialized Cardiac Treatment Centers

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- :https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1621

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com