Liquid Dietary Supplements Market Size, Scope, Trends, Share, Prominent Players and Forecast 2030

The liquid dietary supplements market accounted for $21,685.72 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $27,732.27 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027. LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT, – Abbott Laboratories, – Bayer, – Herbalife International, – Koninklijke DSM, – BASF, – DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, – GlaxoSmithKline, – Amway, – Glanbia, – Liquid Health, Inc.

According to the consumer survey of Council for Responsible Nutrition’s (CRN), more than 70% women in the U.S. (around 113 million female consumers) prefer taking supplements on regular basis. The same survey reveals that top concerns for taking dietary supplements such as overall wellness accounts for 57%, bone health for 31% and healthy aging for 27%. Along with prominent shift of society toward preventive and healthier lifestyle, coupled with growth in consumers including children and aged population, choosing nutrition supplements in their daily routines are expected to propel growth of the global liquid dietary supplements market. However, fake product marketing and violation of regulations regarding label of products are anticipated to restrain growth of the liquid dietary supplements market.

Liquid dietary supplements are nutritional supplements that are available in fluid form. They are usually consumed to enhance body metabolism and reduce occurrences of lifestyle disorders. Liquid dietary supplements are largely used by consumers that are unable to consume dietary supplements in capsule, thick gel, and solid tablet forms.

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as presence of major market players in this region, which are introducing quality products to capture maximum market share. In addition, government support for research & development and availability of funds for research fuel the market growth. Moreover, the U.S. is the target area for top players in the market, owing to high awareness regarding dietary supplements devices. However, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are expected to emerge as lucrative areas with maximum growth potential, owing to investments in new inventions, general economic conditions, increase in number of athletes and sports professionals, increase in the economy, and rise in health risks and diseases, which can be controlled by consumption of dietary supplements.

The global liquid dietary supplements market is segmented on the basis of ingredient, application, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of ingredient, it is categorized into vitamins & minerals, botanical, proteins & amino acids and others. On the basis of application, it is categorized into bone & joint health, heart health, immune health, sports nutrition, weight loss, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, it is categorized into hypermarkets/supermarkets, health & beauty retail stores, drug stores, and online pharmacies & e-commerce sites. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

By Ingredient

– Vitamins & Minerals

– Botanical

– Proteins & Amino Acids

– Others

By Application

– Bone & Joint health

– Heart Health

– Immune health

– Sports nutrition

– Weight Loss

– Digestive health

– Others

By Distribution Channel

– Hypermarket/Supermarket

– Health & Beauty retail stores

– Drug Stores

– Online pharmacies & e-commerce sites

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

