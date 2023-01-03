Cough Syrup Market Size, Analysis, Key Segments, Share, Growth, and Forecast 2030

The global cough syrup market was valued at $5,232.73 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $6,108.25 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2.8% from 2020 to 2027. KEY MARKET PLAYERS, – Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., – Merck KGaA, – GlaxoSmithKline PLC, – Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., – Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC, – Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, – Sanofi, – Procter & Gamble, – Abbott Laboratories

The growth of the global cough syrup market is majorly driven by rise in respiratory disorders. In addition, increase in geriatric population and immense air pollution further drive the growth of the market. However, misuse of cough syrup and stringent regulatory framework hinder the market growth. Conversely, high market potential in untapped emerging economies is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market growth.

Cough is one of the most common symptoms for which patients seek medical attention from primary care physicians and pulmonologists. Cough is an important defensive reflex that enhances the clearance of secretions and particles from the airways and protects the lower airways from foreign materials. Therapeutic suppression of cough may be either disease-specific or symptom related. The potential benefits of an early treatment of cough could include the prevention of the vicious cycle of cough.

The cough syrup market is segmented on the basis of product type, age group, distribution channel, and region. By product, the market is divided into expectorants, cough suppressants/antitussives, and combination medications. On the basis of age group, the cough syrup market is bifurcated into pediatric and adult. By distribution channel, the market is segmented into retail pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, and online pharmacy. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

– Expectorants

– Cough Suppressants/Antitussives

– Combination Medications

By Age Group

– Pediatric

– Adult

By Distribution Channel

– Retail Pharmacy

– Hospital Pharmacy

– Online Pharmacy

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o France

o Germany

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

