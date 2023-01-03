Europe Nonwoven Products Market Size, Demand, Share, Key Players, Growth Analysis, and Forecast 2030

The Europe nonwoven products market was valued at $1,529 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $2,940 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 2.9% from 2021 to 2025. LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT, – 3M Company, – Asahi Kasei Corporation, – B. Braun Melsungen AG, – Cardinal Health, – Freudenberg & Co. KG, – Hartmann Group, – Investor AB (Molnlycke Health Care AB), – Kimberly-Clark Corporation, – Medline Industries, Inc., – Zarys International Group, , – Domtar Corporation, – Berry Global Inc., – UniCharm Corporation

The key factors that boost the growth of the Europe nonwoven products market include growth in focus toward preventing hospital acquired infections (HAIs), rise in number of surgeries, and improvement in healthcare infrastructure and services across developing countries. In addition, rapid developments in nonwovens production technology, rise in health awareness, surge in disposable income, adoption of nanofiber and high-performance material technologies in nonwoven product manufacturing, and increase in geriatric population supplement the market growth.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1614

Medical nonwovens are a distinct class of textile material products designed from fibers that are joined together to form a lucid structure. These are bonded together by chemical, mechanical, heat or solvent treatment. Nonwoven materials are very suitable in manufacturing disposable products as they can be bonded by multiple treatments. Medical nonwoven products are highly essential products in the healthcare field. These are made up of natural fiber-like cotton, linen, polypropylene, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), polyester, and others. Moreover, these products have many advantages over medical woven products. There are different types of medical nonwoven products provided by major manufacturers include surgical gown, drapes, face mask, surgeon caps, sets, scrub suit, coverall, and others. These products are used in hospitals, animal clinics, and open market. The open market includes chemical industry, beauty industry, and food & beverage industry.

However, threat of substitutes such as woven products and the increase in popularity of less-invasive surgeries restrains the growth of the Europe nonwoven products market. Conversely, technological innovations in nanotechnology and its increased use in medical nonwoven products production is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of the countries is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

– The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Gown

– Drapes

– Sets

– Scrub Suit

– Coverall

– Mask

– Cap

– Shoe Cover

– Others

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1614

By End User

– Medical

– Open

By Country

– Poland

– Romania

– Ukraine

– Hungary

– Czech Republic

– Slovakia

– Italy

– Germany

– France

– Russia

– Great Britain

– Spain

– Portugal

– Belgium

– Netherlands

– Denmark

– Austria

– Switzerland

– Luxembourg

– Turkey

Request full Report : https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1614

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com