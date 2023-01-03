European Antibiotics Market Size, Growth Analysis, Prominent Players, Overview, and Forecast 2030

The European antibiotics market was valued at $11,561 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $13,529 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 1.9% from 2020 to 2027. KEY MARKET PLAYERS, – Abbott Laboratories, – Abbvie (Allergan Plc.), – Bayer AG, – F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., – GlaxoSmithKline plc, – Merck & Co. Inc., – Viatris Inc., – Novartis International AG (Sandoz), – Pfizer Inc., – Sanofi S.A.

There is an increase in the demand for antibiotics, owing to rise in prevalence of infectious diseases. In addition, development of novel approaches for new antibiotics for treating bacterial infections and a large number of clinical trials further drive the market growth. However, development of antibiotic resistance, driven by misuse of antibiotics and the time taken for the regulatory approval is projected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, discovery of advanced prospect molecules and novel combination therapies to treat antibiotic-resistant microbial infections are expected to offer significant profitable opportunities for the market players.

Antibiotics is an antimicrobial substance or a compound that fights against bacterial infections and sometimes with protozoan infections but not viral infections. Antibiotics are the medications that either stop bacteria from growing or kill bacteria, directly referred as bacteriostatic and bactericidal antibiotics, respectively. There are several types of antibiotics, easily available at the drug store and in the hospital with a prescription or without a prescription in most of the countries. Antibiotics are used during transplants, dialysis, suppressed immune system, joint replacement, and others.

The European antibiotics market is segmented on the basis of class, drug origin, spectrum of activity, route of administration, and region. By class, the market is classified into beta lactam & beta lactamase inhibitors, quinolones, macrolides, and others. Beta lactam & beta lactamase inhibitors is further segmented into Penicillin, Cephalosporin, Carbapenem, and Monobactam. By drug origin, the market is categorized into natural, semisynthetic, and synthetic. By spectrum of activity, the market is bifurcated into broad-spectrum antibiotic and narrow-spectrum antibiotic. By route of administration, the market is divided into oral, intravenous, and others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? The study provides an in-depth analysis of the European Antibiotics Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

? The report provides a quantitative analysis for the period of 2019-2027 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

? Extensive analysis of the market by components helps to understand the various types of instruments used across geographies.

? Comprehensive analysis of all geographic regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities in these regions.

? Key market players have been profiled in the report and their strategies have been analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

? Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by closely following key product positioning, and monitoring the top contenders within the market framework.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Drug Class

– Beta Lactam and Beta Lactamase Inhibitors

o Penicillin

o Cephalosporin

o Carbapenem

o Monobactam

– Quinolone

– Macrolide

– Others

By Drug Origin

– Natural

– Semisynthetic

– Synthetic

By Spectrum of Activity

– Broad-spectrum Antibiotic

– Narrow-spectrum Antibiotic

By Route of Administration

– Oral

– Intravenous

– Others

By Country

– Germany

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– UK

– Rest of Europe

