Telmisartan Market Size, Share, Regional Analysis, Key Players, Revenue and Forecast 2030

The global telmisartan market was valued at $3,453 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $4,258 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2020 to 2027. LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT, – Abbott Laboratories, – Aurobindo Pharma, – Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, – Cipla Inc., – Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK), – Mylan N.V., – Sanofi, – Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Actavis Generics), – Zydus Cadila, – Solco Healthcare, – Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, – Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

The growth of the global telmisartan market is driven by surge in incidence of hypertension across the globe. Furthermore, rise in awareness related to complications associated with hypertension and cardiovascular is another major factor that fuels the growth of the market. In addition, surge in geriatric population and sedentary lifestyle act as key drivers of the global market. Moreover, increase in approval for abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for manufacturing of generic telmisartan tablets and rise in cases of chronic kidney disease is expected to propel growth of telmisartan market. However, drug shortages are expected to restrain the growth of the telmisartan market. Conversely, surge in research related to telmisartan drug in emerging economies is expected to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1616

Telmisartan drug is a non-peptide angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB) used alone or in combination with other agents such as hydrochlorothiazide and amlodipine, for treatment of hypertension. Moreover, it is used in treatment of cardiovascular risk reduction. Telmisartan is available in tablets of different strengths such as 20, 40 and 80 mg tablets under the trade name Micardis. In addition, telmisartan tablet is available in generic forms. The daily dose of telmisartan for hypertension is 40 to 80 mg and for cardiovascular risk reduction it is 80 mg. These drugs are prescribed by a physician, and are available in retail stores, online pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies.

The global telmisartan market is segmented into indication, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of indication, the market is categorized into hypertension and cardiovascular risk reduction. Depending on distribution channel, it is segregated into hospital pharmacies, drug stores and retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2027, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

– The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Indication

– Hypertension

– Cardiovascular Risk Reduction

By Distribution Channel

– Hospital Pharmacies

– Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies

– Online Pharmacies

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- : https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1616

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Request full Report : https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1616

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com