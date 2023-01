Tuesday At Balewadi Stadium Pune, India Purse: $642,735 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor PUNE, INDIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Taha Open Maharashtra at Balewadi Stadium (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 32

Tim van Rijthoven, Netherlands, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 6-4, 6-4.

Maximilian Marterer, Germany, def. Elias Ymer, Sweden, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Pedro Martinez, Spain, def. Ramkumar Ramanathan, India, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Aslan Karatsev (8), Russia, def. Pablo Andujar, Spain, 6-1, 6-3.