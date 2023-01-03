Taipei poised to increase childbirth rewards under new mayor

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City Government is poised to greatly increase childbirth rewards, which was part of new Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an’s (蔣萬安) campaign platform, pending Chiang’s approval.

Chiang promised during the campaign that the rewards for the birth of the first child, the second child, the third child, and any birth after that will be raised to NT$40,000, NT$45,000, NT$50,000, and NT$50,000, respectively, up from the current NT$20,000, NT$25,000, NT$30,000, and NT$30,000, respectively.

Taipei City Department of Civil Affairs Commissioner Chen Yung-te (陳永德) told media on Tuesday (Jan. 3) that the new mayor will definitely follow through with his campaign promise, CNA reported.

Chen said that he proposed to Chiang in a city council meeting on Tuesday two versions of the new childbirth incentives measures, with one being retroactive to Dec. 25, 2022, when the new city government was formed, while the other is not retroactive. The new mayor has not decided on which version yet.

The Department of Civil Affairs said that the new measures will be implemented after their implementation on Children’s Day on April 4. The department estimated that the number of beneficiaries of the non-retroactive and retroactive plans will be about 23,210 people and 23,504 people, respectively. The non-retroactive and retroactive plans will require a budget of NT$838.40 million and NT$940.16 million, respectively.

Currently, a budget of NT$410 million has been prepared, per CNA.