Beijing threatens to respond against virus measures

By Associated Press
2023/01/03 17:52
Visitors are reflected on a window pane as a man counts Chinese currency notes at a shop selling tea in Qianmen, a popular tourist spot in Beijing, Tu...

People are reflected on a window panel as visitors wearing face masks buy tea products in Qianmen, a popular tourist spot in Beijing, Tuesday, Jan. 3,...

A man pushes an elderly woman past patients receiving intravenous drips in the emergency ward of a hospital, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. As the virus conti...

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing is blasting testing requirements on passengers from China and threatening countermeasures against countries involved based on reciprocity.

“We believe that the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting China lack scientific basis, and some excessive practices are even more unacceptable," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a daily briefing Tuesday.

“We are firmly opposed to attempts to manipulate the COVID measures for political purposes and will take countermeasures based on the principle of reciprocity.”