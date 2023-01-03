Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Legislator rips into officials for flying Taiwan flag upside down

Ho Chih-wei incensed by mistake at district council office that saw national flag hung wrong way

  102
By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2023/01/03 19:09
Taiwan flag flies upside down at district council office in Taipei. (Facebook, Ho Chih-wei photo)

Taiwan flag flies upside down at district council office in Taipei. (Facebook, Ho Chih-wei photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National flag-raising day was Sunday (Jan. 1), but staff at a district office in Taipei's Beitou hung a Taiwan flag upside down.

Hanging a flag upside down is considered unpatriotic, disrespectful, a sign of distress, or of protest and dissent. In some countries, it is an SOS signal.

According to Legislator Ho Chih-wei (何志偉), who posted about the incident on Facebook, hanging a flag upside down in Taiwan means surrendering to the enemy, or a disaster has befallen the country.

However, not on this occasion, the cause was more mundane. Taipei City’s Beitou District Office administrators said the mistake was due to night staff making a mistake when raising the flag at 8 a.m.

Officials said the staff member concerned had been disciplined. In addition, flag-raising would be reviewed and a better system put in place.

The Criminal Law of the Republic of China (中華民國刑法規定) says that anyone damaging, removing, or insulting the national flag may be imprisoned for a year, or given a maximum fine of NT$9,000 (US$300).

Ho said in his Facebook post: "On the first day of work in 2023, the flag hangs upside down. How loose is the screw? I predict the new Taipei City Government will say that management will be strengthened in the future, but it definitely will not be the last time."

Flag-raising day is held every year to mark the founding of the Republic of China (Taiwan), which was established in 1912.
Beitou
Beitou District Office
flag
upside down
Legislator Ho Chih-wei (何志偉)

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese pistol team takes top prizes at US IDPA
Taiwanese pistol team takes top prizes at US IDPA
2022/12/23 17:24
Taiwan’s Chiayi too cold for comfort for flag and drill team
Taiwan’s Chiayi too cold for comfort for flag and drill team
2022/12/21 12:33
MOFA expresses regret Taiwan protesters display Nazi flag
MOFA expresses regret Taiwan protesters display Nazi flag
2022/12/17 09:41
China drops out of Battle of the Year dance competition due to Taiwan flag
China drops out of Battle of the Year dance competition due to Taiwan flag
2022/12/12 16:52
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Mahsa Amini photo on Iranian Hajj site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Mahsa Amini photo on Iranian Hajj site
2022/12/01 13:41