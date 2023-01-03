Alexa
Taiwan's Hi-Life to raise price of tea eggs to NT$13

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/03 19:12
Tea eggs. (Facebook, Baoyuan Commune photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's convenience store chain Hi-Life will raise the price of its tea eggs from NT$13 starting Wednesday (Jan. 4), making it the second chain in the country to announce a price hike on the popular Taiwanese snack.

Last year, Taiwan experienced an egg shortage and rising egg prices, prompting FamilyMart to announce on Dec. 19 that it would raise the price of its tea eggs to NT$13 on Dec. 28. At the time, Hi-Life stated that it was monitoring egg prices and weighing its options.

On Tuesday (Jan. 3), Hi-Life confirmed that it will raise the price of its tea eggs from NT$10 to NT$13 on Wednesday, reported CNA. To make the new price more palatable for customers, Hi-Life is providing three limited-time promotions that run from Jan. 4-31.

(Hi-Life photo)

Under the first promotion, customers who purchase designated products can get one tea egg for NT$1. Another offer includes buying two eggs and one qualifying drink for a purchase price of NT$39.

The second promotion sells two eggs for NT$20, which enables customers to purchase the eggs at their original price before the price hike. The third promotion, which runs from Wednesday to Jan. 10, offers 30 eggs on its Hi-Life VIP APP for only NT$280, which equates to a 28% discount from the retail price of NT$390 and a price of NT$0.9 per egg.

The other two major convenience store chains in Taiwan, OK Mart, and 7-Eleven have yet to announce a price hike for their tea eggs.
