Taiwan seizes dioxin-tainted Chinese crabs

Taiwan vets every batch of imported Chinese mitten crabs for safety concerns

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/03 18:05
Dioxin-tainted Chinese mitten crab. (FDA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Tuesday (Jan. 1) that 6,400 kilograms of Chinese mitten crabs imported from a northeastern Chinese province have been intercepted because of excessive levels of dioxins.

Samples of the seized crabs were detected to contain 10.4 pg/g wet weight of dioxins, and 10.8 pg/g wet weight of dioxins and dioxin-like PCBs. The figures exceeded the maximum levels of 3.5 pg/g wet wt. and 6.5 pg/g wet wt., respectively.

This marks the first time the Chinese mitten crabs have been found tainted by the toxins in two years. Over 25 batches of the crustaceans from China have been vetted since October when it entered the crab season, wrote CNA.

The contaminated crabs were imported from an aquafarm in Panshan County of Liaoning Province, and all were returned or destroyed, said FDA. Products from the farm will be banned from import starting Tuesday (Jan. 3) for tightened inspection, wrote Liberty Times.

Dioxins are persistent environmental pollutants and accumulate in the food chain. Exposure to the substances can cause damage to the muscle, nervous, immune, and reproductive systems. The chemicals have been classified as a carcinogen by the International Agency for Research and Cancer.
