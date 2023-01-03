Pizza Hut Taiwan hosts crazy long pizza party in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Pizza Hut Taiwan hosted a crazy long pizza party on Tuesday (Jan. 3) at Xinyi District to celebrate its first day of operation in 2023.

To celebrate 2023, Pizza Hut Taiwan organized an outdoor party featuring a 20 meter-long pizza. They put together 20 “one-meter-long pizza boxes” in an attempt to create Taiwan’s longest pizza party.

The "one-meter-long pizza box" was launched in 2022 and contained seven popular items. It is priced at NT 1,998 (US$65).



Pizza Hut Taiwan invites foodies to join the party. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

The scene was spectacular — a long table full of delicious pizza, BBQ chicken wings, fried cod nuggets, hash browns, and cheese sausages. The organizer invited nearly 100 pizza lovers to enjoy the feast on the balcony of the department store.

Additionally, the brand released 20,000 limited editions of the one meter-long pizza box. People who purchase it before Feb. 11 will have the chance to win airplane tickets to South Korea.

Notably, on top of the box, foodies can play mini-golf with forks and spoons.



There are three classic flavors of pizza, chicken wings, cod nuggets, and more popular items in the oversized pizza box. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)



Play mini golf with the one meter-long pizza box. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)