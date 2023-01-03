Taichung's tourism bureau announces certified hot spring resorts

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taichung City Tourism and Travel Bureau recommended that hot spring-goers choose a place with a “certified hot spring” label in order to be safe and healthy.

The city government is strict with the environment, hot spring water rights, spring quality, business regulations, and public safety of hot spring areas, according to the bureau. Hot spring certification is issued only after it passes inspection to protect the rights of consumers and to ensure water quality.

According to statistics from Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau, the number of tourists to Taichung’s Guguan area in August and September last year increased by 96.69% compared to the same period the previous year, showing that the efforts of the city government and the hot spring industry have paid off.

The city’s tourism and travel bureau said that there are five hot spring areas in the city — Guguan, Dakeng, Dongshi, Wuri, and Houli and that there are 15 certified hot spring operators in the city. They include Kylin Peak Hotspring, Sun Hot Spring & Resort, Freshfields Resort & Conference, Dongshih Forest Garden, Utopia Holiday Hotel, Ku Kuan Hot-Spring Hotel, Ming Zhi Hot Spring Hotel,

Dong Guan Hot Spring Hotel, Goya Spring Resort, Dragon Valley Hotel Paradise, Uni-Resort Guguan, Hoshinoya Guguan, Hai-Wan International Co., Star Moon B&B, and Bali Nature Spa Resort.



(Taichung City Tourism and Travel Bureau photos)