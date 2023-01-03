Taiwan’s China Airlines starts direct Taipei to Da Nang flight

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese carrier China Airlines (CAL) on Monday (Jan. 2) started flying a new direct flight route from Taipei to Da Nang, Vietnam.

China Airlines will fly four weekly flights between Taoyuan International Airport and Da Nang International Airport on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, according to CNA. The airline said in a press release cited by LTN that it would service the route using its A321neo planes which seat 180 passengers, including 12 business class seats and 168 economy class seats.

Passengers on Monday’s flight received commemorative gifts in-flight and on arrival at Da Nang International Airport, CAL said. Da Nang is now the third direct flight to Vietnam offered by the airline, following its Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi routes, which fly daily.

With the new Da Nang route, CAL is hoping to attract more flyers going back and forth between the United States and Vietnam, in addition to increasing its presence in Vietnam and the overall Southeast Asia market.