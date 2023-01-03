Taiwan rolls out welcome mat for California's AMD

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) plans to follow in the footsteps of California’s Nvidia Corp. and move its logistics center to Taiwan’s northern city of Taoyuan.

Digitimes broke the news Tuesday (Jan. 2) but derived much of its information from an older UDN article in late December. According to the latest story, the California-based semiconductor company will be setting up shop at the Taiwan Free Trade Zone in Dayuan District.

This ensures it is close to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and will operate out of the free trade zone like ASML and Asus. UDN believes Nvidia is also set to take up a spot for its logistics center there.

In November it was reported that following negotiations between Nvidia and the government over tax incentives, it was agreed the U.S. GPU-maker founded by Jensen Huang (黃仁勳) would move its logistics facility to Taiwan.

Both Nvidia and AMD currently have logistics centers in Hong Kong. By transplanting them to Taiwan it will further weaken the Chinese city as a technology hub. It will also weaken its transshipment role, UDN added.