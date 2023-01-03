Kyiv receives first batch of generators purchased through Taiwan donations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Kyiv City Government announced on Monday (Jan. 2) it has received the first two high-power 300–800 kVA generators purchased with funds donated by Taiwan to help residents endure the harsh winter.

The generators will be handed over to Kyivteploenergo, a local energy company, and will be used in the city's boiler houses, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klychko. “We are very grateful to our partners for their support of Kyiv and Ukraine,” he said, per a Kyiv City Government press release.

Continuous Russian missile strikes across Ukraine have wreaked havoc on the nation’s energy infrastructure and put citizens at risk of freezing to death amidst the long winter.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated during a press conference on Jan. 3 that Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in December with Vitali Klitschko, mayor of Kyiv, and Grygorii Malenko, executive director of the charitable fund Darnychany, to provide NT$30 million to enable the city to buy power generation equipment.

MOFA added that it plans to provide an additional US$2 million to assist Ukraine's front-line cities to purchase power generation equipment. Relevant updates will be announced in due course, the ministry said.