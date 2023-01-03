Glass Recycling Market Competitive Insights and Precise Outlook 2022-2030

Report Ocean released a report on the keyword market. The recovery-based survey for Keywords market price report includes crucial data on growth strategy, market dynamics, innovations, company possibilities, and the competitive environment for 2021.

The key manufacturers covered in this report: Strategic Materials, Ardagh, Momentum Recycling, Heritage Glass, Shanghai Yanlongji, The Glass Recycling Company, Spring Pool, Pace Glass, Vitro Minerals, Marco Abrasives, Rumpke, Binder+Co, Owens Corning, Trim, Vetropack Holding, Sesotec

Global Glass Recycling Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Glass Recycling is the processing of waste glass into usable products. Glass waste should be separated by chemical composition, and then, depending on the end use and local processing capabilities, might also have to be separated into different colors. When glass is used for new container manufacturing, it is virtually infinitely recyclable. The processing and use of recycled glass in manufacturing conserves raw materials, and reduces energy consumption. That which is not recycled, but crushed, reduces the volume of waste sent to landfills.

The Europe is the major sales market in the world with 48.67% share, valued at 1186.12 million, followed by Asia Pacific with 26.76% market share in 2018.

According to this study, over the next five years the Glass Recycling market will register a 6.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3300 million by 2024, from US$ 2440 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Glass Recycling business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study considers the Glass Recycling value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Container Glass

Construction Glass

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Alcohol

Food and Beverages

Construction

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Glass Recycling market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Glass Recycling market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Glass Recycling players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Glass Recycling with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Glass Recycling submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

