Bio Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Share, Trends, Top Players, Segments and Forecasts Research

Global Bio Pharmaceutical Logistics Market is estimated to witness a rise in revenue from US$ 91.57 Bn in 2021 to US$ 136.63 Bn by 2027. The market is registering a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027.
The research thoroughly analyzes pricing, gross revenue (Mn), entry-level storage specs, and company profiles in a separate section with the top major players.
Leading Competitors
The key players in the Global Bio Pharmaceutical Logistics Market areDeutsche Post DHL, Kuehne+Nagel, DB Schenker, FedEx, Amerisource Bergen, XPO Logistics, Panalpina, Versacold, Agility, DSV and UPSamong others.Through extensive research, it is found that big players have adopted various competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions in order to have a grip of emerging market. Furthermore, leading companies are expanding their geographical boundaries by acquiring small brands and domestic companies.
Segmentation Analysis
Segmentation OverviewBio-Pharmaceutical-Logistics-Market-segments
Global Bio Pharmaceutical Logistics Market is segmented based on logistics type, product type, mode of transportation, retail format and region in order to get a holistic view of the global marketplace.
Following are the different segments of the Global Bio Pharmaceutical Logistics Market:
By Logistics Type segment of the Global Bio Pharmaceutical Logistics Market is sub-segmented into:
- Cold Chain Logistics
- Non- Cold Chain Logistics
By Product Type segment of the Global Bio Pharmaceutical Logistics Market is sub-segmented into:
- Generic Drugs
- Branded Drugs
By Mode of Transportation segment of the Global Bio Pharmaceutical Logistics Market is sub-segmented into:
- Air Shipping
- Sea Shipping
- Road Shipping
- Rail Shipping
By Retail Format segment of the Global Bio Pharmaceutical Logistics Market is sub-segmented into:
- Specialty Stores
- Hyper Markets
- Departmental Stores
- Other Retailers
By Region segment of the Global Bio Pharmaceutical Logistics Market is sub-segmented into:
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of NA
- Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
