Managed File Transfer Market PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, CAGR And Value Chain Study To 2030

Report Ocean released a report on the Managed File Transfer Market. The recovery-based survey for Managed File Transfer Market price report includes crucial data on growth strategy, market dynamics, innovations, company possibilities, and the competitive environment for 2021.

The key manufacturers covered in this report: IBM, Axway, Saison Information Systems, Opentext, CA Technologies, Accellion, Globalscape, Primeur, Jscape, Ipswitch, Micro Focus, TIBCO, Attunity, SSH, Coviant Software

Managed file transfer (MFT) is a type of software used to provide secure internal, external and ad-hoc data transfers through a network. MFT products are built using the FTP network protocol. However, because federal regulations require that MFT products meet strict regulatory compliance standards, they include mechanisms to ensure a higher level of security and help keep information private.

United States has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Managed File Transfer market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Managed File Transfer in 2018.

According to this study, over the next five years the Managed File Transfer market will register a 6.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1450 million by 2024, from US$ 1080 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Managed File Transfer business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study considers the Managed File Transfer value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

System-centric File Transfer

People-centric File Transfer

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Banking, Financial Service & Insurance (BFSI)

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Manufacturing

Telecommunication

Others (Government, Energy & Utility, Marketing & Advertising)

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Managed File Transfer market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Managed File Transfer market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Managed File Transfer players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Managed File Transfer with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Managed File Transfer submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

