Managed?VPN Market In-Depth Insights, Revenue Details, Regional Analysis By 2030

The key manufacturers covered in this report: Orange Business Services, AT&T, Verizon Communication, Cisco Systems, BT Group PLC, Vodafone Group, NTT Corporation, CenturyLink, Telefonica, Tata Communications, ,
Managed VPN services enable users to manage and monitor their organization’s network, and provide a complete view of the network. Service providers help enterprises manage the end points of the network, and notify users whenever a threat is detected. Moreover, enterprises can access a portal where all the activities of the network, such as performance reporting, network health monitoring, service management, and SLA management are reported, which makes management of the network easier. Furthermore, managed services help organizations in the optimum utilization of all the resources, which increases the efficiency of the organization.
North America is the largest region of Managed VPN in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. North America market took up about 37% the global market in 2018, while Europe and China were about 30%, 3.4%.
According to this study, over the next five years the Managed?VPN market will register a 15.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 22200 million by 2024, from US$ 11000 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Managed?VPN business, shared in Chapter 3.
This study considers the Managed?VPN value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Remote Access VPN
Site-to-site VPN
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
BFSI, Healthcare
IT and Media
Transportation
Manufacturing, Energy
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Managed?VPN market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Managed?VPN market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Managed?VPN players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Managed?VPN with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Managed?VPN submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
