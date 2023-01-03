Private LTE Market Development – Opportunities in Future, Growth Forecast Up to 2030

Report Ocean released a report on the Private LTE Market. The recovery-based survey for Private LTE Market price report includes crucial data on growth strategy, market dynamics, innovations, company possibilities, and the competitive environment for 2021.

Most LTE networks are considered public, serving the general public or enterprise subscribers. An LTE network is considered to be private when its main purpose is to connect people/things belonging to an enterprise (normally in an enterprise campus), and where data needs to be kept totally secure by avoiding sending it through the core network of a mobile operator.

By deploying their own high capacity, high speed 4G mobile communications capability in the shape of a Private Long Term Evolution (LTE) network, professional organizations can enhance their operational efficiency, innovate more quickly, get closer to their customers and reduce their energy footprint.

A Private LTE network frees enterprises from the restrictions of conventional connectivity technologies such as Ethernet, which is secure and reliable but high cost and inflexible, and Wi-Fi, which offers low cost but also lower reliability. It can also support both human and machine communications on a single, reliable network that offers mobility without cumbersome portable radios and that opens up the world of the Internet of Things (IoT).

From the market perspective, private LTE and 5G as becoming the increasingly preferred approach for delivery in critical communication, industrial IoT, enterprise and campus environments, and public venues. With the introduction of more smart systems into the market, networks of the past are incapable of handling the diversity of growing devices and the increase in customer requirements. These sites will need the adoption of private LTE to meet their customer and industry demands as the internet of things presents connectivity challenges and requirements, such as mobility, security and low latency in applications like real-time surveillance, remote diagnostics and asset management.

According to this study, over the next five years the Private LTE market will register a 7.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3540 million by 2024, from US$ 2420 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Private LTE business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study considers the Private LTE value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

FDD

TDD

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Public Safety and Defense

Oil & Gas

Utilities

Mining

Transportation

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Private LTE market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Private LTE market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Private LTE players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Private LTE with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Private LTE submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

