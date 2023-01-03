Taiwan reports 24,649 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (Jan. 3) announced 24,649 local COVID cases, a 0.9% increase from the same day last week.

CDC Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, also confirmed 360 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 8,914,351. The 22 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 15,321.

Local cases

The local cases included 11,396 males, 13,240 females, and 13 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under five to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 22 deaths announced on Tuesday were 13 males and nine females ranging in age from their 50s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 17 had a history of chronic disease, and 15 had not received the third dose of a COVID vaccine.

Imported cases

The 360 imported cases included 201 males and 159 females, ranging in age from under five to their 80s.

CECC spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced saliva PCR tests were administered to 524 passengers from China at the Taoyuan Airport Sunday. Of these, 378 tested negative, while 146, or 27.8%, were positive.

In addition, Chuang said that another 133 incoming passengers from China were tested at Taipei's Songshan Airport. Of these, 18 tested positive, and 115 tested negative. Out of a total of 657 passengers tested at the two airports, 164 tested positive, and 493 tested negative, leading to an average rate of infection of 25%.

COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed 8,914,351 cases, of which 8,873,566 were local and 40,731 were imported. So far, 15,321 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 18 deaths reported among imported cases.