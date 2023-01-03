Alexa
Taiwan premier advocates cash returns of surplus tax revenue to public

NT$180 billion could be distributed to public after Lunar New Year holidays

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/03 14:03
Premier Su Tseng-chang reportedly wants surplus tax revenue to be distributed to the public by wiring the funds into their bank accounts. 

Premier Su Tseng-chang reportedly wants surplus tax revenue to be distributed to the public by wiring the funds into their bank accounts.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The government will distribute NT$180 billion ($5.86 billion) worth of surplus tax income in the form of cash if the Legislative Yuan approves, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said Tuesday (Jan. 3).

After a National Security Council (NSC) meeting Saturday (Dec. 31), President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said that out of a total of NT$450 billion in tax income, NT$70 billion would go to local governments, NT$100 billion would plug losses in the labor and health insurance systems, and NT$100 billion would be devoted to economic support programs.

The remaining NT$180 billion would be shared with the public, but Tsai did not mention any specific method or schedule. On previous occasions, the government printed vouchers to be used by consumers on products in general or on goods and services in specific sectors, such as tourism, culture, and agriculture.

According to an Economic Daily News report, the government has already started calculating the details of the program. The funds would be wired directly into the public’s bank accounts, but as the procedure might need up to a month to prepare, the payments would most likely only occur after the Jan. 20-30 Lunar New Year holiday.
