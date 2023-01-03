Reactive Diluents Market Detailed Analysis by Figures, Viewpoint and Developments till 2030

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Reactive Diluents Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030).

Global Reactive Diluents Market is valued approximately USD 893.1 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.6 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Reactive diluents are glycidyl ethers of short-chain aliphatic alcohols or alkylphenols, also known as thinner. Reactive diluents are colorless and low-viscous liquid, added to reduce the viscosity of the substance to facilitate handling and ease of processing. It reduces the emission of volatile organic compounds (VOC), when added to the formulations of paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, and polymers & composites. Reactive diluents are compatible with both solvent-based and water-based paints and coatings, and can be used as substitutes for several plasticizers such as di-isodecyl phthalate (DIDP), diisononyl phthalate (DINP), and di-2-ethylhexyl phthalate (DEHP). The reactive Diluents market is facing challenges due to covid-19 pandemic due to manufacturing and supply is temporary shutdown.

The growth of the global construction industry and increasing use of composite materials are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, the introduction of products and other strategic alliance by the market players will create a lucrative demand for the market. For instance: on 04th October 2018, Evonik Industries launched VISIOMER GLYFOMA, a low odor reactive diluent in Europe. VISIOMER GLYFOMA is registered under Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) and this reactive diluent can replace styrene and MMA, either partially or in full. However, the growing popularity of alternative resins and stringent regulations related to the production of epoxy resin is the major factor restraining the growth of global Reactive Diluents market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Reactive Diluents market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing investments in the construction and industrial sectors, along with the rapidly growing population of the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Hexion Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

Aditya Birla Chemicals Limited

Kukdo Chemical

Evonik Industries

ADEKA CORPORATION

Cargill, Incorporated

Ems-Griltech AG

Olin Corporation

SACHEM, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Aliphatic

Aromatic

Cycloaliphatic

by Application:

Paints & Coatings

Composites

Adhesives & Sealants

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Reactive Diluents Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

