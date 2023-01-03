English Language Learning Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2030

Report Ocean released a report on the English Language Learning Market. The recovery-based survey for English Language Learning Market price report includes crucial data on growth strategy, market dynamics, innovations, company possibilities, and the competitive environment for 2021.

The key manufacturers covered in this report: Berlitz Languages, Vipkid, Pearson ELT, Sanako Corporation, 51talk, Inlingua International, Rosetta Stone, EF Education First, New Oriental, Wall Street English, iTutorGroup, Babbel, Busuu, Eleutian Technology

Online Language Learning uses technology-aided language learning with an integration of sound, voice interaction, text, video, and animation. It empowers self-paced interactive learning environments that enable learners to achieve learning outcomes without being restricted to place or time. Generally, such environments involve numerous opportunities for participation users and multiple methods for motivating their success. Online language learning often entails high levels of self-directed and reciprocal learning or supporting peer learning.

China is the largest countries of online language learning in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. China market took up about 30% of the global market in 2018, while Europe was about 26%, and North America is followed with the share about 16%