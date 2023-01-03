Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2030

Report Ocean released a report on the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market. The recovery-based survey for Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market price report includes crucial data on growth strategy, market dynamics, innovations, company possibilities, and the competitive environment for 2021.
The key manufacturers covered in this report: SAP, Oracle, Sage, Infor, Microsoft, Kronos, Epicor, IBM, Totvs, Workday, UNIT4, YonYou, Cornerstone, Kingdee, Digiwin
This report studies the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software market, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries, to analyze the status and the future. Enterprise resource planning (ERP) is a method of efficiently utilizing people, hardware and software to increase productivity and profit, thus simplifying a company’s business processes. ERP systems merge each of the company’s key operations, including the manufacturing, distribution, financial, human resources and customer relations departments, into one software system. It is widely used in all industries.
United States, China, India and some European countries are the largest market of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software. In 2018, the revenue market share of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software was about 23.95% in United States, while the market share in China was about 12.03%.
According to this study, over the next five years the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software market will register a 5.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 47200 million by 2024, from US$ 36600 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This study considers the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
On premise ERP
Cloud-based ERP
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Manufacturing
BFSI
Healthcare
Aerospace & Defense
Telecom
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
