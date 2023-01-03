Facility Management (FM) Services Market Revenue, Price, Growth Rate, Forecast To 2030

Report Ocean released a report on the Facility Management (FM) Services Market. The recovery-based survey for Facility Management (FM) Services Market price report includes crucial data on growth strategy, market dynamics, innovations, company possibilities, and the competitive environment for 2021.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Compass Group, Cushman & Wakefield, Macro, Aramark, CB Richard Ellis, ISS, Sodexo, Apleona HSG, Cofely Besix, GDI, OCS Group, KnightFM, Continuum Services, Jones Lang LaSalle, Camelot Facility Solutions, Veranova Properties, Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions, Global Facility Management and Construction, NG&G Facility Services, Updater Services

Facility Management (FM) is a professional management discipline focused upon the efficient and effective delivery of support services for the organizations that it serves. The ISO defines FM as the “organizational function which integrates people, place and process within the built environment with the purpose of improving the quality of life of people and the productivity of the core business.”

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. North America takes the market share of 43.19% in 2018, followed by Europe with 30.11%. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed, with a market share of 6.99%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Facility Management (FM) Services market will register a 4.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 40000 million by 2024, from US$ 32500 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Facility Management (FM) Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

Market Overview

The comprehensive analyses of the most recent trends, growth prospects, and market growth drivers are offered to readers of the global market research reports. The COVID-19 effects on the Facility Management (FM) Services Market are also discussed in detail in the research, along with the market’s predicted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2030.

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

This study considers the Facility Management (FM) Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Soft Services

Hard Services

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Government Buildings

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Facility Management (FM) Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Facility Management (FM) Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Facility Management (FM) Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Facility Management (FM) Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Facility Management (FM) Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

