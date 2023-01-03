Taiwan temple gives advice for lucky Year of the Rabbit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To overcome challenges and ensure good fortune in the coming Year of the Rabbit in the lunisolar calendar, a Taiwanese temple recommends the devout light special lamps to "pacify" the year's guardian deity.

The first day of the Year of the Rabbit, which is associated with the water element this year, is Jan. 22, 2023. There are twelve animals of the Chinese zodiac for which a year can be represented, with the animals following a specific sequence in a 12-year cycle before starting over. Traditionally, in Taiwan and many countries in East Asia, people born in each of these years are believed to have specific characteristics and fates associated with their birth animals.

Taoyuan's Hu Guo Temple (桃園護國宮) predicts that in the Year of the Rabbit there are five zodiac signs that "offend" (犯) Tai Sui (太歲, Lord Sui), the guardian god of the year. The following zodiac signs will need to take extra measures to ward off misfortunes: Ox, Rabbit, Dragon, Rooster, and Dog.

According to the temple, although some people fear Taisui, in fact, the deity is not a god of evil but actually a guardian of mercy. The five zodiac signs who come under the influence of Tai Sui this year have the opportunity to experience good and bad fortune, and for this reason, elders who value folk traditions take extra caution to stay in the good graces of Tai Sui.

In order to ensure good fortune for the Year of the Rabbit, people whose signs clash with the deity need to take measures to "pacify" (安) Tai Sui. One of the most common methods is to light Tai Sui lamps for a small fee at temples, such as Taoyuan's Huo Guo Temple, Taipei's Guandu Temple, and New Taipei's Xinglong Gong Matsu Temple.

Beyond Taisui lamps, some temples such as Huo Guo Temple offer other types of lamps that can be lit to pray for good fortune in the coming year for specific wishes such as success with examinations, business ventures, health, vitality, career promotions, job hunting, wealth, and pregnancy.



Tai Sui lamps. (Facebook, Xinglong Gong Matsu Temple photo)