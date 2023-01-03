Global C-pop Star Tia Lee Names Teen’s Key in HK as First Beneficiary Organisation of #EmpowerHer Campaign

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach - 3 January 2023 - Tia Lee Yu Fen, a global c-pop singer, actress, and fashion icon has named Hong Kong-based charity Teen's Key as the first organisation to benefit from her global #EmpowerHer charitable campaign.





Following the tremendous success of Tia Lee's "Goodbye Princess" music video, which garnered a record breaking 100 million views on YouTube within 19 days of its global premiere, the global c-pop star launched the #EmpowerHer campaign to support female empowerment around the world.



"I am so grateful for all the love and support for 'Goodbye Princess'. I created it as a reminder that it is time for all of us – especially women – to embrace our strengths and rise up against the challenges that are holding us back," said Tia Lee, who's global #EmpowerHer campaign will donate to a selected list of female-centric beneficiaries every time the "Goodbye Princess" music video hits a new viewing benchmark on YouTube. The campaign could donate up to a maximum total of HKD3.8 million to female-centric charities as views of the video continue to grow.



"It takes a joint effort to achieve a truly inclusive and empowered world for all, which is why it's so important that we all do our part to support charities and organisations like Teen's Key in Hong Kong, who are doing incredible work in helping girls and women in need," said Tia.



As views continue to pour in for "Goodbye Princess", other partners such as Daughters of Tomorrow in Singapore, Beats by Girlz and Women in Music in the United States will benefit from #EmpowerHer campaign donations.





About Tia Lee | Lee Yu Fen:

Tia Lee Yu Fen, born in Taipei, is a global C-pop star, film and television actress, and fashion model and icon. In addition to her acting roles and musical career, Tia appears frequently at major fashion shows. As a fashion icon and trend-setter, Tia has graced the covers of fashion, beauty and lifestyle magazines such as Vogue, Elle, Marie Claire, and shares her beauty and fashion tips through a number of Vogue's social media channels.



