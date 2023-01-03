Global C-pop Star Tia Lee Supports Teen’s Key in HK with #EmpowerHer Campaign

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 3 January 2023 - Global c-pop star Tia Lee Yu Fen recently released her "Goodbye Princess" music video – and broke records with 100 million views on YouTube in just 19 days. Tia has chosen Teen's Key in Hong Kong as the first charity to benefit from her global #EmpowerHer campaign.





Teen's Key Hong Kong will be the first of many organisations around the world to receive support from Tia Lee's #EmpowerHer campaign. Teen's Key address young women's sexual and reproductive health needs as well as providing aid for young women in crisis. They will receive funds for operational use, to strengthen their support for young women in the coming year.



"We are proud and thankful to be the first recipient of the #EmpowerHer campaign, which represents everything that we believe in and fight for here at Teen's Key – empowering young women to follow their own dreams," said Rachel Chow, Resource Development Manager, Teen's Key Hong Kong. "These funds will go a long way to supporting our work and enabling us to help more young women and girls."



In addition to Teen's Key, Tia Lee's #EmpowerHer campaign will soon benefit other female-centric charity organisations - as the global c-pop star continues to support women's empowerment around the world. Beneficiaries include Daughters of Tomorrow, an organisation that supports women from low-income families in Singapore as well as Beats by Girlz and Women in Music, both driving equality for women in the music industry.



"It takes a joint effort to achieve a truly inclusive and empowered world for all, which is why it's so important that we all do our part to support charities and organisations like Teen's Key in Hong Kong, who are doing incredible work in helping girls and women in need," said Tia Lee.



The #EmpowerHer campaign will continue to donate to selected charitable organisations as Tia Lee's "Goodbye Princess" music video passes new viewing benchmarks. If views continue to rise, the campaign could donate up to HKD3.8 million, a symbolic figure that resonates with the date of the upcoming International Women's Day on March 8th, 2023.





