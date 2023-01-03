Global C-pop Star Tia Lee Chooses Teen’s Key as Beneficiary to #EmpowerHer Campaign Following Successful "Goodbye Princess" MV

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 3 January 2023 - Global c-pop star Tia Lee Yu Fen announced earlier that Hong Kong women's charity Teen's Key will be the first beneficiary of her global #EmpowerHer philanthropic campaign.





Tia Lee's "Goodbye Princess" music video release was tremendously successful, garnering a record-breaking 100 million views in just 19 days after its global premiere. The song and its theme of female empowerment appear to have resonated strongly with fans, and the music video's popularity is giving great momentum to Tia Lee's #EmpowerHer campaign. The campaign donates to selected beneficiaries for every YouTube viewing benchmark passed by the "Goodbye Princess" music video. If viewing figures continue to grow, donations could ramp up to a total of HKD3.8 million. This figure was chosen to pay tribute to International Women's Day, which is coming shortly, on March 8th, 2023.



Teen's Key, are a women's charity operating in Hong Kong. They were chosen as the first beneficiary after Tia Lee personally pledged to support the empowerment of women worldwide.



Speaking about the #EmpowerHer campaign, Rachel Chow, Resource Development Manager at Teen's Key, said: "We are proud and thankful to be the first recipient of the #EmpowerHer campaign, which represents everything that we believe in and fight for here at Teen's Key – empowering young women to follow their own dreams. These funds will go a long way to supporting our work and enabling us to help more young women and girls. More importantly, we hope that the campaign's message will spread throughout the world and inspire everyone to believe in themselves."



As views continue to pour in for Tia Lee's "Goodbye Princess" music video, other selected charities will also benefit from the #EmpowerHer campaign. Daughters Of Tomorrow, an organisation that supports women from low-income families in Singapore, and Women in Music, a global non-profit organization committed to advancing equality for women in the musical arts, are all amongst the organisations that will receive support.



#EmpowerHer is one of the largest ongoing global initiatives supporting female empowerment. It's influence and impact will continue to grow as more organizations like Teen's Key start to receive support.



