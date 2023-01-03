Global C-pop Star Tia Lee Donates to Teen’s Key Hong Kong Through Global #EmpowerHer Campaign

OTTAWA, CANADA - Media OutReach - 1 January 2023 - Global c-pop singer and actress Tia Lee Yu Fen has selected Teen's Key Hong Kong as the first beneficiary of her global #EmpowerHer campaign. Teen's Key provides holistic treatment for young women in crisis and addresses issues including sexual and reproductive health.





Teen's Key will soon receive a donation to boost their operations supporting young women in Hong Kong. The #EmpowerHer campaign will also donate to multiple other beneficiaries around the world, as Tia Lee's hugely popular "Goodbye Princess" music video reaches new viewing benchmarks on YouTube.



"I am so grateful for all the love and support for 'Goodbye Princess'. I created it as a reminder that it is time for all of us – especially women – to embrace our strengths and rise up against the challenges that are holding us back," said Tia Lee, who's "Goodbye Princess" music video has passed a record breaking 100 million views within 19 days of release, exceeding all previous global c-pop records.



As views for "Goodbye Princess" continue to pour in from all around the world, more charitable organisations supporting women will benefit. Other global beneficiaries include Daughters Of Tomorrow in Singapore as well as Beats by Girlz and Women in Music in the United States.



"It takes a joint effort to achieve a truly inclusive and empowered world for all, which is why it's so important that we all do our part to support charities and organisations like Teen's Key in Hong Kong, who are doing incredible work in helping girls and women in need." Tia added.



About Tia Lee | Lee Yu Fen:

Tia Lee Yu Fen, born in Taipei, is a global C-pop star, film and television actress, and fashion model and icon. In addition to her acting roles and musical career, Tia appears frequently at major fashion shows. As a fashion icon and trend-setter, Tia has graced the covers of fashion, beauty and lifestyle magazines such as Vogue, Elle, Marie Claire, and shares her beauty and fashion tips through a number of Vogue's social media channels.



