Video shows Taiwan marching band at Rose Parade in California

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei First Girls High School Marching Band marched in the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, for the first time in 18 years on Monday (Jan. 2), with the hosts properly referring to the group as coming from Taiwan.

Having not participated in the parade since 2005, the Taipei First Girls High School Marching Band, Honor Guard, and Color Guard appeared in the 134th Rose Parade on Monday. During KTLA 5's broadcast, male host Mark Steines introduced the 125-member band as coming from Taipei, Taiwan.



(CNA photo)

A total of 76 groups took part in the parade, including 39 large floats, 21 marching bands, and 16 equestrian teams. Taipei First Girls High School Marching Band was among six international groups present, but the only international student group involved.

The marching band passed the main stand at 9:20 a.m. as they played the Shakira song "Try Everything" and were greeted with a loud round of applause. Members of the audience could be heard shouting "Taiwan Jiayou!" (Go Taiwan!).



(CNA photo)

However, there was a minor mishap when one of the honor guard members dropped her rifle onto the ground as the team was executing a complex twirling maneuver. The member quickly picked up her rifle and, after missing a few beats, was able to get back in rhythm with the rest of the team.

Steines praised the band's movements as being "well-trained and planned ahead of time." The female host Leeza Gibbons then commended the "good recovery" by the honor guard member: "We saw one of the young ladies have a mishap, and it doesn't matter, she was a professional, she kept going, kept that composure, and that says everything."



(CNA photo)

After the parade, the band members were photographed by CNA having burgers from California's famous In-N-Out-Burger. The band is next scheduled to go to Disneyland, where they will participate in a parade on Jan. 4, and are expected to return to Taiwan in the early morning on Jan. 6, reported ETtoday.



(CNA photo)



Band members hold In-N-Out-Burger meals. (CNA photo)