Alliance of Democracies Foundation chairman arrives in Taiwan

Anders Fogh Rasmussen to discuss China threat, regional peace with Taiwan officials

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/03 11:55
Alliance of Democracies Foundation Chair Anders Fogh Rasmussen. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Alliance of Democracies Foundation (AoD) Chairman Anders Fogh Rasmussen arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday (Jan. 3) where he will hold talks with Taiwan officials.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) European Affairs Director General Vincent Yao (姚金祥), greeted Rasmussen at Taoyuan International Airport on Tuesday morning, per CNA. The former prime minister of Denmark and ex-NATO secretary general is scheduled to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) to share views on major issues, including democracy and freedom, China's military threat to the Taiwan Strait, and regional peace and stability.

He will also attend a banquet hosted by Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and hold discussions with legislators and think tank scholars. Rasmussen will depart Taiwan on Jan. 5.

AoD is a non-profit organization founded in 2017 by Rasmussen and is based in Brussels, Berlin, and Copenhagen. Through its many initiatives and its main annual event, the Copenhagen Democracy Summit, it intends to “become the world’s leading ‘megaphone’ for the cause of democracy,” according to AoD’s website.

In 2019, Wu traveled to Denmark to deliver a speech at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit. Since 2020, Tsai has been invited to give a speech each year, which has greatly boosted the international community's attention and support for Taiwan, Taiwan Strait security, and regional stability, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Anders Fogh Rasmussen
AoD
Taiwan
Tsai Ing-wen

