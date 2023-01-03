Holy Cross wins 74-63 over Navy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Joseph Octave had 17 points in Holy Cross' 74-63 victory over Navy on Monday.

Octave added five rebounds for the Crusaders (5-10, 2-0 Patriot League). Will Batchelder scored 17 points while shooting 7 for 16, including 3 for 11 from beyond the arc. Bo Montgomery was 5 of 11 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) to finish with 12 points, while adding three steals.

Daniel Deaver led the Midshipmen (8-6, 1-1) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and seven rebounds. Christian Jones added 11 points for Navy. In addition, Sean Yoder finished with nine points, nine rebounds and five assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Thursday. Holy Cross hosts American and Navy travels to play Colgate.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.