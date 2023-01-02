Germany 2023: New rules and regulations

Housing allowance increases by an average of €190 to €370 per month. Twice as many people are eligible to apply: 1.4 million households which do not r... Housing allowance increases by an average of €190 to €370 per month. Twice as many people are eligible to apply: 1.4 million households which do not receive social benefits but still have little money. This comes in addition to an increase of the monthly allowance for 5 million long-term unemployed: The "citizens' money" (Bürgergeld) has gone up to €502 per person.